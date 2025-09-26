Pavilion Indian 511 Main St
Menu
Appetizers
Veggie Samosas
Fried triangular pastries filled vegetables.$6.99
Chaat Samosas
Vegetarian samosas topped with chickpeas, spices.$11.99
Aloo Tikki
Crispy potato patties seasoned with spices.$6.99
Meat Samosa$8.99
Chicken Pakora$8.99
Paneer Pakora
Soft cubes of paneer coated with chickpea flour and fried.$8.99
Veggie Pakora
Crispy Fried vegetable fritters, coated with chickpea flour.$6.99
Veggie Platter$13.99
Papadum$2.99
Chili Chicken
Chicken pieces stir-fried with peppers, onions, & chili sauce.$19.99
Baby Samosa
Small, crispy pastries filled with spiced potatoes.$7.99
Spring Roll
Thin, crispy rolls stuffed with seasoned veggies.$8.99
Non-Veg Platter
(Meat Samosa, Chicken Pakora, Lamb Kabob, Chicken Tikka) A mix of different meat starters, like tandoori bites & kebabs.$19.99
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Crispy potato patties topped with yogurt, chutneys.$11.99
Bhel Puri
A mix of puffed rice, chopped veggies, and tangy sauces.$7.99
Chaat Papri
Crispy wafers loaded with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt.$7.99
Dahi Puri
Mini crispy puris filled with potatoes, yogurt, & chutneys$8.99
Desi Salad
A traditional desi-style salad with chopped veggies$5.99
Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with tender, seasoned chicken, crunchy veggies.$8.99
Paneer Chili
Crisp batter fried paneer is tossed in chili sauce$19.99
Green Salad
A mix of fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes & other greens$6.99
Tandoori Sizzlers
Paneer Tikka
Marinated Paneer in Yogurt and Spices, Cooked in Tandoori Oven.$21.99
Chicken Tikka
Boneless Chicken Marinated in Yogurt & Spices, Cooked in Tandoori Oven.$21.99
Chicken Tandoori
A delicious Indian appetizer made with chicken$21.99
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Ground Chicken Mixed with Spices, Skewered and Grilled.$19.99
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Minced Lamb Seasoned with Herbs, Spices and Grilled.$20.99
Lamb Chops
Lamb Racks Marinated with Yogurt, Sour Cream and Spices.$26.99
Tandoori Mix Grill
Mix of chicken, lamb, chapli kabab, tandoori prawn, chicken tikka.$24.99
Chicken Tandoori (Half)
Tender chicken marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture.$10.99
Biryani
Veggie Biryani$19.99
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice with tender chicken and mixed vegetables traditional spices, and fresh herbs.$20.99
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice with tender lamb and mixed vegetables, as well as spices and fresh herbs.$21.99
Fish Biryani$21.99
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice with tender shrimp as well as mixed vegetables, spices, and fresh herbs.$21.99
Pavilion Special Biryani
A fragrant and flavorful masterpiece, slow-cooked with rich spices, tender meat and aromatic basmati rice for an unforgettable feast.$23.99
Vegetarian Enterees
Shahi Paneer Korma
Cubes of paneer cooked in a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a blend of Indian spices.$19.99
Malai Kofta
Fried paneer and vegetable dumplings in a rich, flavorfull tomato and cream sauce.$19.99
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cubes of paneer in a rich, creamy tomato sauce with Indian spices, delivering a vegetarian delight.$19.99
Saag Paneer
A traditional Punjabi dish of creamy spinach cooked with paneer cubes and spices.$19.99
Matar Paneer
A classic North Indian dish with paneer cubes and peas cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy.$19.99
Channa Masala
A flavorful North Indian dish made with chickpeas cooked in a spiced tomato-based gravy.$18.99
Baingan Bharta$18.99
Lychee Paneer$18.99
Navratan Korma$18.99
Pindi Masala$17.99
Veggie Curry
Pieces of fresh vegetables mixed into a rich curry sauce with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and indian spices.$15.99
Dal Makhani (Black Dal)
Lentils cooked with fresh herbs and spices, sautéed in butter, and finished with a sprinkle of fresh coriander.$15.99
Dal Tharka (Yellow Dal)$15.99
Aloo Palak
Taditional dry vegetable curry made with cubed potatoes and sauteed spinach.$18.99
Aloo Gobi
Aloo Gobi is a simple Indian vegetarian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, spices and herbs.$18.99
Paneer Kadai
Soft paneer cubes cooked in a thick, flavorful gravy made with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers, spiced with Indian masala.$18.99
Paneer Balti
Paneer cooked in a riched, mildly spicy curry with a blend of aromatic spices, served in a traditional 'balti'$19.99
Paneer Bhurji
A popular vegetarian indian dish made with scrambled indian paneer, onions, tomatoes and spices with green peas$19.99
Chicken Entrees
Chicken TIkka Masala
Tender pieces of chicken, served in a creamy tomato-based sauce with a hint of smokiness.$19.99
Chicken Korma
Tender chicken pieces simmered in a creamy, mildly spiced curry sauce with nuts and aromatic spices.$19.99
Chicken Vindaloo
Juicy chicken cooked in a fiery and tangy curry sauce infused with vinegar, garlic, ginger, and various spices.$19.99
Butter Chicken$19.99
Chicken Mango
Tender chicken cooked in a mango infused curry sauce, creating a blend of sweet and savory flavors.$19.99
Lychee Chicken$19.99
Chicken Saag
Tender chicken cooked in a rich, creamy spinach sauce with a blend of aromatic spices.$18.99
Chicken Curry
Tender chicken pieces in a rich, aromatic curry sauce with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and indian spices.$17.99
Chicken Daal
Boneless chicken with lentils sauteed with fresh herbs and spices.$18.99
Chicken Kadai
Juicy chicken pieces cooked in a thick, spicy tomato based gravy with onions, bell peppers, and kadai masala.$18.99
Chicken Mushroom Balti
A rich curry with chicken and mushrooms, cooked in a blend of spices and served in a 'balti.$19.99
Coconut Chicken Curry
Tender chicken simmered in a creamy coconut based curry flavored with mild spices for a rich and slightly sweet taste.$19.99
Lamb Entrees
Lamb Tikka Masala
Tender pieces of lamb served in a creamy tomato based sauce with a hint of smokiness.$21.99
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cubes cooked in curry sauce with exotic Indian herbs and spices.$20.99
Lamb Korma
Lamb cooked with nuts and raisins in a mild creamy sauce.$21.99
Lamb Saag
Chunks of boneless lamb cooked with spinach and spices.$21.99
Lamb Vindaloo
Succulent lamb cooked in a fiery and tangy curry sauce infused with vinegar, garlic, ginger, and various spices.$21.99
Lamb Mango
Tender lamb pieces cooked in a mango-infused curry sauce, creating a blend of sweet and savory flavors.$21.99
Keema Mutter$21.99
Lamb Rogan Josh$21.99
Shrimp Entrees
Shrimp TIkka Masala
Tender pieces of shrimp served in a creamy tomato-based sauce with a hint of smokiness.$21.99
Shrimp Curry
Tender shrimp cooked in a robust, spicy curry sauce with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of traditional spices.$20.99
Shrimp Korma
Juicy shrimp cooked in a mild, creamy sauce with a hint of spices and nuts.$21.99
Shrimp Vindaloo
Juicy shrimp cooked in a fiery and tangy curry sauce infused with vinegar, garlic, ginger, and various spices.$21.99
Shrimp Saag
Tender shrimp cooked in a savory spinach sauce with a mix of herbs and spices.$21.99
Shrimp Mango
Tender shrimp cooked in a mango infused curry sauce, creating a blend of sweet and savory flavors.$21.99
Shrimp Balti
Juicy shrimp cooked in a rich, flavorful curry with a blend of spices, tomatoes, and onions, served in a traditional 'balti (small steel pot) for an extra punch of flavor.$21.99
Fish Entrees
Fish TIkka Masala$21.99
Fish Curry
Tender fish cooked in a robust, spicy curry sauce with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of traditional spices.$20.99
Fish Korma
Juicy fish cooked in a mild, creamy sauce with a hint of spices and nuts.$21.99
Fish Vindaloo
Juicy fish cooked in a fiery and tangy curry sauce infused with vinegar, garlic, ginger, and various spices.$21.99
Fish Saag
Tender fish cooked in a savory spinach sauce with a mix of herbs and spices.$21.99
Fish Mango
Tender fish cooked in a mango infused curry sauce, creating a blend of sweet and savory flavors.$21.99
Breads
Plain Naan
Soft and fluffy traditional Indian bread.$5.99
Garlic Naan
Buttery, golden-brown Indian naan bread.$5.99
Potato Naan
Buttery, golden-brown naan bread, potato stuffed filling.$6.99
Tandoori Roti
Traditional Indian flatbread baked in a clay oven.$5.99
Plain Paratha
Traditional Indian flatbread, expertly layered & griddled.$5.99
Aloo Paratha
Traditional Indian flatbread, stuffed with potatoes.$6.99
Keema Naan
Naan Filled With Minced Lamb.$7.99
Onion Kulcha
White Bread Stuffed With Onions.$6.99
Chapati
Thin Whole-wheat Bread, Lightly Griddle.$5.99
Poori
Deep-fried whole wheat puff bread.$5.99
Peshwari Naan
Naan Filled With Raisins, Coconut, And Nuts.$7.99
Chicken Naan
Soft and fluffy naan stuffed with flavorful spiced chicken.$7.99
Gobhi Paratha
A hearty whole-wheat paratha filled with cauliflower.$6.99
Apricot Date Naan
A unique naan stuffed with apricots and dates.$8.99
Paneer Naan
Soft naan filled with crumbled paneer and mild spices.$7.99
Chilli Naan
A soft naan infused with chopped green chilies.$5.99
Pista Coconut Naan
A lightly sweet naan stuffed with pistachios & coconut$7.99
Desserts
Kheer
A creamy and sweet Indian rice pudding, delicately flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts.$4.99
Gulab Jaman
Milk-based dumplings immersed in a fragrant syrup infused with cardamom and rose water.$4.99
Ras Malai
Soft, spongy cottage cheese dumplings soaked in a sweetened, saffron-infused milk syrup.$4.99
Ice Cream$4.99
Kulfi
A traditional Indian frozen dessert, avalaible in mango and almond.$4.99