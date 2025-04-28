Pavilion Indian 511 Main St
Appetizers
Veggie Samosas
Fried triangular pastries filled vegetables.$6.99
Chaat Samosas
Vegetarian samosas topped with chickpeas, spices.$6.99
Aloo Tikki
Crispy potato patties seasoned with spices.$6.99
Meat Samosa$9.00
Chicken Pakora$9.00
Paneer Pakora
Soft cubes of paneer coated with chickpea flour and fried.$8.99
Veggie Pakora
Crispy Fried vegetable fritters, coated with chickpea flour.$6.99
Veggie Platter$14.00
Papadum$3.00
Chili Chicken
Chicken pieces stir-fried with peppers, onions, & chili sauce.$19.99
Baby Samosa
Small, crispy pastries filled with spiced potatoes.$7.99
Spring Roll
Thin, crispy rolls stuffed with seasoned veggies.$8.99
Non-Veg Platter
(Meat Samosa, Chicken Pakora, Lamb Kabob, Chicken Tikka) A mix of different meat starters, like tandoori bites & kebabs.$19.99
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Crispy potato patties topped with yogurt, chutneys.$11.99
Bhel Puri
A mix of puffed rice, chopped veggies, and tangy sauces.$7.99
Chaat Papri
Crispy wafers loaded with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt.$7.99
Dahi Puri
Mini crispy puris filled with potatoes, yogurt, & chutneys$8.99
Desi Salad
A traditional desi-style salad with chopped veggies$5.99
Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with tender, seasoned chicken, crunchy veggies.$8.99
Paneer Chili
Crisp batter fried paneer is tossed in chili sauce$19.99
Tandoori Sizzlers
Chicken Tandoori (Full)
Tender chicken marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture.$21.99
Chicken Tandoori (Half)
Tender chicken marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture.$10.99
Chicken Seekh Kabob
A delicious Indian appetizer made with chicken$19.99
Lamb Seekh Kabob
A delicious Indian appetizer made with lamb.$19.99
Chicken Tikka (Half)
Boneless chicken grilled to perfection in tandoor.$10.99
Chicken Tikka (Full)
Boneless chicken grilled to perfection in tandoor.$21.99
Fish Tikka
Marinated boneless fish grilled to perfection in our tandoor.$21.99
Mulligatawny Soup
Indian soup made with vegetables and lentils.$21.99
Chicken Soup
simmering chicken in water with tempered spices & herbs.$9.99
Tandori Mix Grill
(1 Lamb seekh kabab, 5 Piece chicken tikka, 2 Piece tandori chicken, 1 Chicken seekh kabob) Mix of chicken, lamb, chapli kabab. tandoori prawn, chicken tikka.$23.99
Biryani
Veggie Biryani$19.99
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice with tender chicken and mixed vegetables traditional spices, and fresh herbs.$20.99
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice with tender lamb and mixed vegetables, as well as spices and fresh herbs.$21.99
Fish Biryani$22.00
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice with tender shrimp as well as mixed vegetables, spices, and fresh herbs.$21.99
Vegetarian Enterees
Shahi Paneer Korma
Cubes of paneer cooked in a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a blend of Indian spices.$19.99
Malai Kofta
Fried paneer and vegetable dumplings in a rich, flavorfull tomato and cream sauce.$19.99
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cubes of paneer in a rich, creamy tomato sauce with Indian spices, delivering a vegetarian delight.$19.99
Saag Paneer
A traditional Punjabi dish of creamy spinach cooked with paneer cubes and spices.$21.99
Matar Paneer
A classic North Indian dish with paneer cubes and peas cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy.$19.99
Channa Masala
A flavorful North Indian dish made with chickpeas cooked in a spiced tomato-based gravy.$18.99
Baingan Bharta$19.00
Lychee Paneer$19.00
Navratan Korma$19.00
Pindi Masala$18.00
Veggie Curry
Pieces of fresh vegetables mixed into a rich curry sauce with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and indian spices.$18.99
Dal Makhani (Black Dal)
Lentils cooked with fresh herbs and spices, sautéed in butter, and finished with a sprinkle of fresh coriander.$18.99
Dal Tharka (Yellow Dal)$16.00
Aloo Palak
Taditional dry vegetable curry made with cubed potatoes and sauteed spinach.$18.99
Aloo Gobi
Aloo Gobi is a simple Indian vegetarian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, spices and herbs.$18.99
Eggplant Bharta
Soft cubes of paneer coated with chickpea flour and fried, served with chutney.$18.99
Paneer Kadai
Soft paneer cubes cooked in a thick, flavorful gravy made with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers, spiced with Indian masala.$18.99
Veggie Korma
Fresh Vegetables simmered in a creamy, mildly spiced curry sauce with nuts and aromatic spices.$18.99
Chicken Entrees
Chicken TIkka Masala
Tender pieces of chicken, served in a creamy tomato-based sauce with a hint of smokiness.$19.99
Chicken Korma
Tender chicken pieces simmered in a creamy, mildly spiced curry sauce with nuts and aromatic spices.$19.99
Chicken Vindaloo
Juicy chicken cooked in a fiery and tangy curry sauce infused with vinegar, garlic, ginger, and various spices.$19.99
Butter Chicken$20.00
Chicken Mango
Tender chicken cooked in a mango infused curry sauce, creating a blend of sweet and savory flavors.$19.99
Lychee Chicken$20.00
Chicken Saag
Tender chicken cooked in a rich, creamy spinach sauce with a blend of aromatic spices.$18.99
Chicken Curry
Tender chicken pieces in a rich, aromatic curry sauce with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and indian spices.$17.99
Chicken Daal
Boneless chicken with lentils sauteed with fresh herbs and spices.$16.99
Chicken Kadai
Juicy chicken pieces cooked in a thick, spicy tomato based gravy with onions, bell peppers, and kadai masala.$16.99
Lamb Entrees
Lamb Tikka Masala
Tender pieces of lamb served in a creamy tomato based sauce with a hint of smokiness.$20.99
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cubes cooked in curry sauce with exotic Indian herbs and spices.$20.99
Lamb Korma
Lamb cooked with nuts and raisins in a mild creamy sauce.$21.99
Lamb Saag
Chunks of boneless lamb cooked with spinach and spices.$21.99
Lamb Vindaloo
Succulent lamb cooked in a fiery and tangy curry sauce infused with vinegar, garlic, ginger, and various spices.$21.99
Lamb Mango
Tender lamb pieces cooked in a mango-infused curry sauce, creating a blend of sweet and savory flavors.$19.99
Keema Mutter$20.00
Lamb Rogan Josh$20.00
Shrimp Entrees
Shrimp TIkka Masala
Tender pieces of shrimp served in a creamy tomato-based sauce with a hint of smokiness.$20.99
Shrimp Curry
Tender shrimp cooked in a robust, spicy curry sauce with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of traditional spices.$19.99
Shrimp Korma
Juicy shrimp cooked in a mild, creamy sauce with a hint of spices and nuts.$20.99
Shrimp Vindaloo
Juicy shrimp cooked in a fiery and tangy curry sauce infused with vinegar, garlic, ginger, and various spices.$20.99
Shrimp Saag
Tender shrimp cooked in a savory spinach sauce with a mix of herbs and spices.$20.99
Shrimp Mango
Tender shrimp cooked in a mango infused curry sauce, creating a blend of sweet and savory flavors.$20.99
Fish Entrees
Fish TIkka Masala$20.99
Fish Curry
Tender fish cooked in a robust, spicy curry sauce with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of traditional spices.$19.99
Fish Korma
Juicy fish cooked in a mild, creamy sauce with a hint of spices and nuts.$20.99
Fish Vindaloo
Juicy fish cooked in a fiery and tangy curry sauce infused with vinegar, garlic, ginger, and various spices.$20.99
Fish Saag
Tender fish cooked in a savory spinach sauce with a mix of herbs and spices.$20.99
Fish Mango
Tender fish cooked in a mango infused curry sauce, creating a blend of sweet and savory flavors.$20.99
Breads
Plain Naan
Soft and fluffy traditional Indian bread.$4.99
Garlic Naan
Buttery, golden-brown Indian naan bread.$5.99
Potato Naan
Buttery, golden-brown naan bread, potato stuffed filling.$5.99
Tandoori Roti
Traditional Indian flatbread baked in a clay oven.$3.99
Plain Paratha
Traditional Indian flatbread, expertly layered & griddled.$4.99
Aloo Paratha
Traditional Indian flatbread, stuffed with potatoes.$5.99
Keema Naan$6.00
Onion Kulcha$6.00
Chapati$5.00
Poori$6.00
Peshwari Naan$6.00
Chicken Naan
Soft and fluffy naan stuffed with flavorful spiced chicken.$4.99
Gobhi Paratha
A hearty whole-wheat paratha filled with cauliflower.$5.99
Apricot Date Naan
A unique naan stuffed with apricots and dates.$5.99
Paneer Naan
Soft naan filled with crumbled paneer and mild spices.$3.99
Chilli Naan
A soft naan infused with chopped green chilies.$4.99
Pista Coconut Naan
A lightly sweet naan stuffed with pistachios & coconut$5.99
Sides
Desserts
Kheer
A creamy and sweet Indian rice pudding, delicately flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts.$4.99
Gulab Jaman
Milk-based dumplings immersed in a fragrant syrup infused with cardamom and rose water.$4.99
Ras Malai
Soft, spongy cottage cheese dumplings soaked in a sweetened, saffron-infused milk syrup.$4.99
Ice Cream$4.99
Kulfi
A traditional Indian frozen dessert, avalaible in mango and almond.$4.99
Dosa
Chicken Dosa
A crispy, thin rice pancake filled with spiced chicken, served with coconut chutney and sambar.$18.99
Masala Dosa
A classic South Indian dosa stuffed with a flavorful potato filling, served with chutneys and sambar.$16.99
Mysore Masala
A crispy dosa spread with a spicy red chutney and stuffed with a tasty potato filling, served with chutneys and sambar.$16.99
