Pavilion Indian 511 Main St
Menu
Appetizers
Veggie Samosas
Fried triangular pastries filled vegetables.$6.99
Chaat Samosas
Vegetarian samosas topped with chickpeas, spices.$11.99
Aloo Tikki
Crispy potato patties seasoned with spices.$6.99
Meat Samosa$8.99
Chicken Pakora$8.99
Paneer Pakora
Soft cubes of paneer coated with chickpea flour and fried.$8.99
Veggie Pakora
Crispy Fried vegetable fritters, coated with chickpea flour.$6.99
Veggie Platter$13.99
Papadum$2.99
Chili Chicken
Chicken pieces stir-fried with peppers, onions, & chili sauce.$19.99
Baby Samosa
Small, crispy pastries filled with spiced potatoes.$7.99
Spring Roll
Thin, crispy rolls stuffed with seasoned veggies.$8.99
Non-Veg Platter
(Meat Samosa, Chicken Pakora, Lamb Kabob, Chicken Tikka) A mix of different meat starters, like tandoori bites & kebabs.$19.99
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Crispy potato patties topped with yogurt, chutneys.$11.99
Bhel Puri
A mix of puffed rice, chopped veggies, and tangy sauces.$7.99
Chaat Papri
Crispy wafers loaded with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt.$7.99
Dahi Puri
Mini crispy puris filled with potatoes, yogurt, & chutneys$8.99
Desi Salad
A traditional desi-style salad with chopped veggies$5.99
Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with tender, seasoned chicken, crunchy veggies.$8.99
Paneer Chili
Crisp batter fried paneer is tossed in chili sauce$19.99
Green Salad
A mix of fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes & other greens$6.99
Tandoori Sizzlers
Paneer Tikka
Marinated Paneer in Yogurt and Spices, Cooked in Tandoori Oven.$21.99
Chicken Tikka
Boneless Chicken Marinated in Yogurt & Spices, Cooked in Tandoori Oven.$21.99
Chicken Tandoori
A delicious Indian appetizer made with chicken$21.99
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Ground Chicken Mixed with Spices, Skewered and Grilled.$19.99
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Minced Lamb Seasoned with Herbs, Spices and Grilled.$20.99
Lamb Chops
Lamb Racks Marinated with Yogurt, Sour Cream and Spices.$26.99
Tandoori Mix Grill
Mix of chicken, lamb, chapli kabab, tandoori prawn, chicken tikka.$24.99
Chicken Tandoori (Half)
Tender chicken marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture.$10.99
Vegetarian Enterees
Shahi Paneer Korma
Cubes of paneer cooked in a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a blend of Indian spices.$19.99
Malai Kofta
Fried paneer and vegetable dumplings in a rich, flavorfull tomato and cream sauce.$19.99
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cubes of paneer in a rich, creamy tomato sauce with Indian spices, delivering a vegetarian delight.$19.99
Saag Paneer
A traditional Punjabi dish of creamy spinach cooked with paneer cubes and spices.$19.99
Matar Paneer
A classic North Indian dish with paneer cubes and peas cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy.$19.99
Channa Masala
A flavorful North Indian dish made with chickpeas cooked in a spiced tomato-based gravy.$18.99
Baingan Bharta$18.99
Lychee Paneer$18.99
Navratan Korma$18.99
Pindi Masala$17.99