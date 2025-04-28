About Us
At Pavilion Indian, we believe great food brings people together. That’s why we prepare every dish with fresh ingredients, bold spices, and a touch of tradition. Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxed dine-in experience, a quick takeaway, or a flavorful meal delivered to your door, we’ve got you covered.
Indian Pavilion – A New Taste, Under New Management
Exciting changes are here at Indian Pavilion! Under new management, we’re committed to bringing you an elevated dining experience that blends tradition with a fresh new vibe. Our updated menu features classic Indian favorites alongside new chef-curated dishes, all made with high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients. Whether you’re a longtime guest or visiting for the first time, you’ll notice the difference from the moment you walk in.
We’ve also made improvements to our service and ambiance to ensure every visit feels special. Our team is dedicated to providing warm hospitality in a relaxed, inviting space that reflects the heart of Indian culture. Come and experience the vibrant colors, bold flavors, and the authentic spirit of India—right here at Indian Pavilion. We can’t wait to welcome you!
Bringing India’s Richest Flavor's to Hyannis!